Randy Canady becomes first Jaguar to sign track scholarship with D-I school

Four members of the Jacksonville College men's track and field team have signed their respective national letters to continue running at four-year institutions.
Heading the list is Randy Canady from Groesbeck, Texas.
Canady is the first JC track and field/cross country athlete to sign with a NCAA Division I school. Canady will soon be off to Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La. Nicholls St. is a member of the Southland Conference.
“Randy had a goal of going DI whenever he signed with us out of high school,” Kirby Shepherd, Head XC/Track and Field Coach at JC said. “I told him the most important way to get there (was) good grades. He not only performed well in the classroom, but on the track as well.”
Canady is the school record holder in the 1500 meters and in the 800 meters.
Isaih Garzon (Goodrich, Texas) and Trevor Turner (Little Cypress-Mauriceville (Texas) High School) signed with Southern Arkansas University (NCAA, Division II) in Magnolia, Ark.
Shepherd proud fully stated that with the signings of Garzon and Turner, JC has now sent five track and field athletes to his alma mater in the past several years.
“Isaih is going to be a fantastic addition at SAU,” Shepherd said. “I know that he will flourish, not only athletically, but academically as well.”
“Trevor will do great at SAU,” Shepherd said. “He was wonderful to have on campus these past two years, and I know he will continue his success.”
Angelo State University (NCAA, Division II) has procured the services of Wesley Rogers (Malakoff, Texas-Cross Roads High School).
Rogers owns the JC record in steeplechase.
“Wes came to Jacksonville College as a newer runner who never really reached his full potential in high school because of all the other sports that he participated in,” Shepherd explained. “He hasn't even scratched the surface of how good he can be. I wish I had another two years with him.”
