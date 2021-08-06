Randy Hammontree to take over boys XC and soccer programs at New Summerfield

NEW SUMMERFIELD — Prep-soccer coaching veteran Randy Hammontree has been hired by the New Summerfield Independent School District, where his duties will include working as head coach of the boys soccer and boys cross country teams.
If the name sounds familiar, perhaps, it is due to the fact that Hammontree has successfully served as head boys soccer coach at Jacksonville in the past.
For the last seven seasons Hammontree has guided the Henderson Lady Lion soccer team, where he posted a 113-40-15 (.673 winning percentage) record, according to MaxPreps.
His 2021 team carved out the best record in school history, 26-2-2.
While at Jacksonville Hammontree coached two of the top Tribe players in program history, Martin Melchor, who now serves as head soccer coach at Jacksonville College, and Daniel Forry.
New Summerfield's boys soccer team is up and coming and the Hornet cross country squad has a reputation for being a perennial threat to qualify for the regional and state meets.
