Rangers, Astros to open season at home on July 24

The Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros are scheduled to open the 2020 season at home on July 24.
Major League Baseball announced it coronavirus-shortened season on Monday evening when it was revealed that both of the Lone Star state's teams will open up at home.
Although state mandates say that events may be held in outdoor stadiums at 50 percent capacity, neither the Rangers or the Astros are expected to allow fans in the stands, at least to start the season.
Texas will christen Globe Life Filed on July 24 by entertaining the Colorado Rockies for the first of a three-game series.
After an off day on July 27, the Diamondbacks of Arizona come in for a pair of games on July 28, 29.
The Rangers will play 30 of their 60 games at the brand new Globe Life Field, which features a retractable roof.
Texas is scheduled to play Oakland and the Los Angeles Angels at home six times each while facing Colorado and Houston four times apiece in Arlington.
Other teams slated to visit Texas are the Los Angeles Dodgers (3), Seattle (3), Arizona (2) and San Diego (2).
Seattle will be Houston's opponent to open the new campaign. The Mariners will play four games in Space City between July 24 and 27.
Houston will close the home stand with two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 28 and 29.
In all, the Astros will play Seattle seven times at Minute Maid Field, and will host the Rangers on six occasions.
Other squads that are scheduled to visit Houston include: Los Angeles Angels (4), San Francisco (3), Arizona (3), Oakland (3), Los Angeles Dodgers (2), and Colorado (2).
Houston will visit the Rangers for a four-game series on Sept. 24-27, which will wrap up the regular season for both teams.
Texas and Houston are members of the American League West, with all of the Rangers' and Astros' contests being scheduled against divisional rivals, as well as against teams from the National League West, a decision Major League Baseball made to reduce travel for the teams during the coronavirus pandemic.
