Rangers' Choo donates $191,000 to club's minor leaguers

Rangers veteran Shin-Soo Choo is helping out financially strapped minor league players with the season on hold, giving $1,000 each to 191 of them who are in the Texas organization.
Choo said Wednesday that he remembers the financial struggles when he was in the minors. The 37-year-old outfielder-designated hitter hopes the gifts will help ease those worries for the current minor leaguers, most he has never met, allowing them to stay focused on their baseball careers instead of having to figure out ways to make money.
“I’ve done it before, minor leagues, seven years,” said Choo, who was 18 when he left South Korea to join the Seattle Mariners organization before the 2001 season. “I know right now the minor league system is better than 15-20 years ago, but still tough. Everything’s very difficult, especially money wise.”
Choo is one of a few major league players helping out with the baseball season on hold. Colorado Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy gifted $100,000 on Wednesday to a fund operated by More Than Baseball, a nonprofit support group for minor league players. St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright gave $250,000 to that group last week, and his donation was earmarked specifically for Cardinals minor league players.
Choo is now going into the final year of a $130 million, seven-year deal he signed as a free agent with the Rangers. He is set to be the highest-paid Texas player this season at $21 million.
When he left home for the United States to pursue his baseball dreams, Choo said he had nothing. There were some difficult times in the minor leagues, including the 2005 season when there sometimes was no money to purchase diapers for his then-newborn son.
“Think about 20 years ago, first time I came from Korea, I’ve got nothing,” he said. “Now a lot of things I have is because of baseball. ... So I want to pay back to other people, especially this hard situation in the whole world. I can still help other people, that’s a good thing.”
