Rangers could be without Kluber for the remainder of the season

Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber could be done for the season after only one inning for the Texas Rangers.
He has a tear in a small muscle in his right shoulder that won’t require surgery, but even in the best-case scenario in this shortened season he won’t throw again for at least four weeks, which is when he will be evaluated again.
“It’s a blow, there’s no getting around it,” said Jon Daniels, the team president and general manager.
Daniels said Monday an MRI revealed a grade 2 tear. The 34-year-old right-hander will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection this week.
