Rangers prefer new stadium over Arizona for spring training 2.0

The Texas Rangers would prefer to stay home in their new ballpark instead of returning to Arizona whenever it is time to get back to spring training.
They still haven’t played a game, or even had an organized workout, in their $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.
Spring training has been on hold more than two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, also delaying the start of the regular season. That wiped out two planned exhibition games at Globe Life Field, along with 25 regular season home games so far.
Major League Baseball owners last week approved a proposal that could lead to the season starting in July. That would be preceded by a second spring training period, and teams could have the option to do that in their home ballparks or at their spring training camps in Arizona or Florida, though there still are a lot of details to be worked out and approved by owners and players.
“Our preference would be to stay here in Texas and have spring training 2.0, or however you want to refer to it,” Rangers president and general manager Jon Daniels said Tuesday. “So if that holds, then we would hold camp here in Arlington.”
The team wouldn’t have multiple fields available like at it complex in Surprise, Arizona, but Daniels sees the new stadium as a huge resource with plenty of advantages.
“One of the critical pieces here is being able to space people out responsibly and safely, and we’re going to have as much or more space than anybody. And brand new, clean state-of-the-art facilities,” he said.
The Rangers could also utilize their former home across the street, even though it was reconfigured for football and the short-lived revival of the XFL. There are two weight rooms in the new stadium, and they have another one in the old stadium, which now has a turf field that could be used for throwing programs and maybe even batting practice.
“We have more space, certainly indoor space, here. And then, when you look at the reality of the weather in Arizona ... yeah, you have 6 1/2 fields, but are you really going to use that when it’s 115 (degrees) outside,” Daniels said. “I don’t think that the advantage of the more additional fields would have benefited us, that kind of played partially into our decision to stay here.”
Manager Chris Woodward still lives in Arizona, where he was already talking about 105-degree temperatures last week when expressing his preference for workouts in Texas.
