Rangers-Rockies play first game at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON — The Colorado Rangers downed the Texas Rangers, 5-1, Tuesday, in what was the first major league baseball game ever played at Globe Life Field, the new Rangers' home.
Colorado batters teed off on Texas pitching by hitting three home runs in the first half of the game.
The game was an exhibition affair — the same two clubs will play another dress rehearsal in Arlington on Wednesday evening, and will oppose each other on Friday in the regular season opener.
Fans were not allowed to attend Tuesday's game due to COVID-19,
Those essential stadium workers and members of the working media had temperature checks done before entering the facility and were required to wear face coverings for the duration of their stay.
