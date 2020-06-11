Rangers take Foscue with 14th overall pick in MLB Draft

The annual Major League Baseball Draft got under way on Wednesday, with the Texas Rangers selecting second baseman Justin Foscue with the 14th overall pick.
Foscue (6'-0”, 203 lbs.) has played the last three seasons at Mississippi State University.
Through three seasons at Mississippi State, Foscue has recorded a career batting average of .297, with 19 home runs and 95 RBI. He has maintained a .948 fielding percentage.
Foscue, who is from Huntsville, Ala., is currently listed as a junior on the Bulldogs' roster.
With the first pick in the draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Spencer Torkelson, a third baseman out of Arizona State University.
