Rawlinson holds Garrison to 4 hits, Rusk wins 8-3

RUSK — Brett Rawlinson tossed a complete game four-hitter in Rusk's 8-3 win over Garrison on Friday.
Rawlinson gave up three earned runs in the seven-inning affair, struck out nine and walked one.
The Eagles outhit the Bulldogs, 11-4, with four Rusk players picking up a pair of hits in the game.
Wade Williams went 2-2, which included a double.
Will Dixon went 2-4 with two RBI while Tarrant Sunday had a double and a base hit in four official trips to the dish.
Rawlinson collected a pair of base hits for the Red and Black.
Rusk led 4-1 after two complete after hanging a four-spot on Garrison in the home half of the second inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.