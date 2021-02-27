Rawlinson holds Garrison to 4 hits, Rusk wins 8-3

RUSK — Brett Rawlinson tossed a complete game four-hitter in Rusk's 8-3 win over Garrison on Friday.

Rawlinson gave up three earned runs in the seven-inning affair, struck out nine and walked one.

The Eagles outhit the Bulldogs, 11-4, with four Rusk players picking up a pair of hits in the game.

Wade Williams went 2-2, which included a double.

Will Dixon went 2-4 with two RBI while Tarrant Sunday had a double and a base hit in four official trips to the dish.

Rawlinson collected a pair of base hits for the Red and Black.

Rusk led 4-1 after two complete after hanging a four-spot on Garrison in the home half of the second inning.

