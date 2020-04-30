Recognizing Fightin' Maiden Softball's seniors

NOTE: Photos of all the Fightin' Maiden seniors and their families are included in today's print edition of the Progress.
The Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden softball team was scheduled to recognize and pay tribute to its four seniors on Senior Night, which was scheduled for April 21.
Although coronavirus (COVID-19) forced a premature end to the spring sports seasons, hence Senior Night festivities were not able to take place in front of what, in all likelihood, would have been been a packed house at Fightin' Maiden Field.
Jacksonville's honorees, who have each made numerous contributions to the program while wearing the Fightin' Maiden uniform, include Lauryn Johnson, Tori Snyder, Jordyn Whitaker and Saylor Williams.
Lauryn Johnson
Lauryn played softball for four seasons, the last two as a member of the Fightin' Maiden Varsity.
She also played volleyball and ran track at Jacksonville and was a member of the cheerleading squad.
Lauryn's favorite softball memory is being able to play with some of her favorite people. She leaves the underclassmen with two words,”play hard!”
She plans to attend Texas State University and major in health and fitness management and minor in business.
Lauryn is the daughter of Ruby Ramirez and Nicholas Johnson. She has four sisters, Allison, Nichole, Tessah, and Payton.
Tori Snyder
Tori is the daughter of Travis and Jana Snyder. She has two brothers, Josh and Ben.
In addition to playing softball for three years, Tori has taken part in basketball, track and field, cross country and HOSA.
Her favorite memory is choosing to return and play softball again her senior year.
Tori's advice to the underclassmen is, “Don't be afraid to try new things.”
Following graduation Tori plans on attending University of Texas at Tyler to pursue a career in nursing.
Jordyn Whitaker
The daughter of Paul and Michelle Whitaker — she has a brother, Joseph, and a sister, Taylor — Jordyn was a four-year letter winner in softball. She also played on the Jacksonville volleyball team.
Her favorite softball memory was when she, Sisi (Sierra Mosley), Emily (Moreira) and Saylor (Williams) went to coach (Brittany) Batten's house while she was asleep and wrapped her trees and put forks all in her yard.
Jordyn will be attending and playing softball at the University of Texas later this year. She plans on majoring in physical culture and sports and minoring in biology.
Saylor Williams
A four-year Fightin Maiden Softball letter winner, Saylor is the daughter of Rodney and Courtney Williams. She has a younger brother, Ryder.
Saylor was also involved in cheer and National Honor Society at Jacksonville.
Saylor said that she could not narrow down her favorite memory as a Fightin' Maiden. The two events that she will never forget are the team winning its last district game in 2018 to secure Jacksonville High School's first softball District Championship and when the pig came to practice.
Saylor has signed a national letter to play softball at Texas A&M Commerce following graduation. She plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
Good luck to each of you and thanks for the memories!
