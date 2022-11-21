Delberta Guillory-Smith broke out of a slump to lead Jacksonville College to a 61-54 win over Southwestern Christian College on Monday afternoon at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
Guillory-Smith, who came into the game averaging 12 points a night, scored a game-high 17 points, 11 of which came in the third period.
“Delberta hasn’t been feeling well lately and she has been in a little bit of a slump,” Jacksonville head coach Fred House explained, shortly after his team had moved to 7-0 on the year. “She came out in the second half and got hot and we needed that.”
Guillory-Smith sank four treys in the game. On the flip side, the pesky Lady Rams connected on just two shots from behind the arc.
JC drained eight triples in the game.
Salaya Holmes also had a big game for the Lady Jags. The freshman dropped in 17 points, which included three baskets from downtown.
After the Lady Rams had reduced JC’s advantage to a single point following a bucket by Janecia Kendrick that came with 5:47 left in the game, the Lady Jags answered with a quick-trigger 3-pointer from Chloe Countee that put the home team up by four points with 4:49 left to play.
The game stayed close the rest of the way, but the Lady Jag defense kept enough pressure on Southwest Christian to maintain the lead the rest of the way.
“It is very exciting to start the season off by going 7-0,” House said. “Going forward we just have to stay hungry, stay humble and remain thankful. I’ve told the team we just have to focus on one game at a time and realize that the storms are coming when we get into Region XIV play and have to play (teams like) Trinity Valley. I think people people will see our record and they will be gunning fpr us.”
Countee finished with eight points for JC.
Grace Okih snagged 10 rebounds for the Lady Jags and JJ Schmaltz pulled down nine.
Schmaltz’ first points of the game came at a crucial time. With JC leading by two with 1:54 left in regulation Schmaltz scored on a driving layup to extend her team’s lead to four points. She also drained two shots from the free throw line with 30 ticks left in the affair.
Kyara Renosa and Jenny Johnson scored 10 apiece for the Lady Rams (1-4).
JC led 23-15 at halftime.
The win over Southwest Christian was JC’s second in the past five days as the Lady Jags downed the Lady Rams, 64-59, on Wednesday in Terrell.
Following the Thanksgiving break, the JC ladies will host Southwestern Assemblies of God JV at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.
