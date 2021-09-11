Reed's 15 kills spurs Lady Guard to 3-0 victory over Athens

ATHENS — Belle Reed swatted down 15 kills on Thursday night when Brook Hill notched a 3-0 (25-8, 25-21, 25-7) victory over Athens in a match that was played on the Lady Hornets' home court.
Reed also added an ace and five digs to cap off her evening.
Brook Hill got solid offensive output from Ella Hardee (6 kills, 2 aces and 3 digs) and Gracie Dawson (5 kills, 6 aces, and 2 digs).
Dawson served up 14-consecutive balls in the final set.
Meanwhile Bethany Lavender (5 kills), Sarah Sims (3 kills, 6 aces, 2 digs), Bethany Durett (2 aces, 7 digs) and Molle McCurley (2 kills, 4 digs, 25 assists) also had significant roles in the Brook Hill win.
Reed named Player of the Week
Brook Hill head volleyball coach Kylie Stewart has nominated Reed for Player of the Week.
Reed guided her club to wins over Dallas-Bishop Dunne and Athens and in the two matches she accounted for 35 kills, four aces and nine digs.
She ended the week with a .686 hitting percentage.
“She is (our) senior captain, who leads her team well,” Stewart said.
