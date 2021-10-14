Region XIV Basketball: Coaches pick Jaguars to finish fourth in South Zone

ATHENS — The annual Region XIV Conference Media Tip-off Day took place on Wednesday at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens.
All of the league's mentors had an opportunity to inform the media on the latest going ons within their receptive programs.
The focal point of the gathering is always the release of the coaches polls.
Trinity Valley and Tyler, two teams that made it to the national tournament a year ago, were picked at the top of the women's poll.
The Lady Cardinals snared eight of the 10 first place votes and 96 points, with the Apache Ladies earning the remaining two first place nods and 89 points.
Next was Panola (78), Blinn (71), Angelina (60) and Kilgore (52).
The bottom four teams were Paris (40), Bossier Parish (28), Coastal Bend (19) and Jacksonville College (17).
The Lady Jaguars have a new head coach, Terry Gray, this season.
The Lady Jags are scheduled to raise the curtain on the 2021-22 campaign at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 by entertaining the Southwest Assemblies of God JV team.
In the South Zone, the Rebels of Lee College amassed eight first place votes to chalk up 71 points to sit atop the predicted order of finish.
Next was Blinn (67), followed by Lamar-Port Arthur (56) and head coach Louis Truscott's Jacksonville College Jaguars, who picked up 38 points.
Rounding things out in the South were Angelina (34), Coastal Bend (28) and Victoria (14).
Kilgore, with eight first place votes and 72 points was predicted to be the team to beat in the East.
Navarro (61) and Trinity Valley (50) were also among the top clubs in the division.
Pick fourth was Tyler with 47 points.
Completing the order of finish was Panola (35), Paris (22) and Bossier Parish (La.) with 21 points.
The Jags open the new season on Nov. 1 at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse by taking on Brookhaven College. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.