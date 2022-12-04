Region XIV: Bryce Ware's 27 points sparks Jaguars to a 104-92 win over Bossier

A red-hot shooting Jacksonville College Jaguar team logged a 104-92 victory over Bossier Parish (La.) Community College on Saturday evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
JC shot 56.5-percent (39-69) from the field in evening its conference record at 1-1. The Jags are 2-9 overall.
The Cavaliers (5-3, 0-2) led 45-43 to start the second half, but the Jags saved their best for last in winning the second half, 61-47.
Bryce Ware had a huge night fir JC. He scored 27 points, which included dropping in four triples and going 7-7 at the charity stripe. Ware also had a team-hgh seven assists.
Other Jags to record noteworthy efforts included Alex Riera Pereto (21 points), Deven Lindsey (12 points, 4 steals), Richmond Mawutor (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Nickson Bass (10 points, 5 rebounds).
JC will visit Panola College on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
