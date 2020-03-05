Region XIV Championship Tournament: JC Jaguars stun No. 1-TJC, 89-88

SHREVEPORT, La. — In the end, they simply would not be denied.
Jacksonville College shocked No.1-seeded Tyler Junior College, 89-88, on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Region XIV Championship Tournament at the Centenary Gold Dome.
The win propelled the Jaguars (18-12) in into a semi-final game against either No. 4 Blinn College or No. 16 Coastal Bend. That game will begin at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Jags led 46-35 at halftime, but the Apaches, ranked No. 11 in the nation, fought back in the second half and moved in front, 80-75, with 2:29 to go in the game.
At that critical point the JC men showed what they were made of by outscoring the Apaches 14-8 the rest of the way.
“Our mentality and determination was the difference,” JC assistant men's basketball coach William Caldwell said. “We got beat by 30 points when we played (Tyler) in the regular season and we knew that we were a better team than that and we wanted to prove that today.
“Our guys decided that nothing was going to stop them from winning this game. Not all of our guys have offers (from four-year schools), and some people look down upon us. Our guys have the JC culture in their hearts and heads and they wanted to go out and play with great purpose in the name of God, and that is what they did.”
JC was able to move in front of TJC, 86-85, with 34 ticks left in regulation when Nicholas Gazelas sank a triple from the corner. He made it a 4-point play by draining the subsequent free throw.
TJC's Shahada Wells drove in for a deuce with 1.2 seconds left to account for the final points of the game.
Wells led all players with 39 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Henry Hampton, one of five Jags to end up in double figures, tossed in 20 points.
He also had four steals as JC was plus eight in steals as a team and forced TJC to turn the ball over 16 times — the Jags made just six miscues.
“We kept the pressure on (the TJC) guards, that was the key for us,” Caldwell said. “We wanted to make them uncomfortable.”
As for Hampton's performance, on both ends of the floor, Caldwell had this to say.
“Henry is out team leader, so his play was nothing short of what we expected,” he said. “You expect your leaders to come through when the team needs it the most.”
Dancell Leter added 16 points for JC, with Gazelas and Justin Blunt pitching in 12 points each.
LaMarcus Donahue scored 10 points and hauled in nine rebounds.
Although the Apaches outshot the Jags 48.2-percent to 44.4-percent from the field, JC was able to launch 16 more field goals than TJC.
