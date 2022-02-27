The Region XIV Championship Tournament is scheduled to get under way early Tuesday afternoon at the John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.
The tournament will crown a men's and women's champion on Saturday, with those teams advancing to the respective NJCAA National tournaments.
Action will get under way at 1 p.m. Tuesday with a men's first round game that will pit the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday the women's top seed will take on the winner of the No. 8/ No. 9 (Paris JC vs. Jacksonville College) play-in game.
The Jacksonville College men failed to qualify for the tournament, after finishing in 13th place in the conference standings.
All ticket sales will be sold online. Tickets can be purchased at JISD Athletic Events Online Ticketing – JISD Athletic Events Online Ticketing – Jacksonville ISD
