Region XIV Championship Tournament to return to Jacksonville next month

The NJCAA Region 14 championship basketball tournaments will be returning to Jacksonville, beginning on April 6.

For the past two years the tournament has been played at he Gold Dome on the Centenary College (Shreveport, La.) campus.

All games will be played at the John Alexander Gymnasium and a womens and mens champion will be crowned on April 12.

Those champions will advance to its represent Region XIV at their respective NJCAA national tournament in mid April.

Jacksonville College will be the host school and will be, once again, working with its major partners such as the Jacksonville Independent School District, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Jacksonville Convention and Tourism Bureau and the City of Jacksonville.

“We are looking forward to having the tournament in Jacksonville,” Ken Hamilton, Jacksonville College Athletic Director said. “We have a lot of experience in putting on the tournament and we are anticipating another smooth-running event.”

All 12 mens team — Angelina College is not participating in basketball this season due to the school's COVID-19 policies — will be featured on the court in Jacksonville.

Seeding will be determined by conference winning percentage, as opposed to actual conference won, lost record, according to Hamilton.

“If there are teams that are not able to play a full schedule of games due too COVID-19, then by going with the winning percentage, instead of the teams' actual record, all schools will have the same criteria determining their rank,” Hamilton said.

There are nine institutions fielding teams on the women's side.

A new twist will feature the No. 8 and the No. 9 seeds meeting in a play-in game to determine who makes it to the bracket.

Hamilton said that at this time officials with the women's teams have not made a final determination on how the squads will be seeded.

Region XIV Basketball Tournament Game Schedule

April 6-10, 2021

John Alexander Gymnasium Tuesday April 6 – Men’s First Round Games

Session 1

Game 1 – 1:00 PM - #8 vs #9

Game 2 - 3:00 PM - #5 vs #12 PM

Session 2

Game 3 - 6:00 PM - #7 vs #10

Game 4 – 8:00 PM - #6 vs #11

Wednesday April 7 – Women’s Quarterfinals

Session 1

Game 5 – 1:00 PM - #1 vs #8/#9

Game 6 - 3:00 PM - #4 vs #5

Session 2

Game 7 - 6:00 PM - #2 vs #7

Game 8 - 8:00 PM - #3 vs #6

Thursday April 8 – Men’s Quarterfinals

Session 1

Game 9 - 1:00 PM - #1 vs Game 1 Winner

Game 10 - 3:00 PM - #4 vs Game 2 Winner

Session 2

Game 11 - 6:00 PM - #2 vs Game 3 Winner

Game 12 - 8:00 PM - #3 vs Game 4 Winner

Friday April 9 - Women’s and Men’s Semifinals

Session 1

Game 13 – 1:00 PM – Women’s Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner

Game 14 - 3:00 PM – Women’s Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner

Session 2

Game 15 - 6:00 PM - Men’s Game 9 Winner vs Game 10 Winner

Game 16 – 8:00 PM – Men’s Game 11 Winner vs Game 12 Winner

Saturday, April 10 – Women’s and Men’s Championship

Game 17 – 4:00 PM – Women’s Game 13 Winner vs Game 14 Winner

Game 18 – 7:00 PM – Men’s Game Winner vs Game 16 Winner

