Region XIV Hoops: Cardinals keep Jaguars winless

ATHENS — Jacksonville College's Kenan Mitchell scored 25 points, but it wasn't enough as Trinity Valley Community College topped the visiting Jaguars, 100-77, on Saturday afternoon in Athens.
The Cards (3-1) made the most of their domination on the boards — TVCC collected 41 rebounds to JC's 18 while garnering 23 offensive caroms to the Jags' four, giving the home team a plethora of second chances on the offensive end.
Also scoring in double figures for JC was Jerry Boston, Jr., who pitched in 11 points.
Mitchell also supplied his club with five rebounds and five assists.
TVCC led 51-37 at halftime.
JC (0-4) will host Blinn at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday as Region XIV play continues.
