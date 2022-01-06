Region XIV Hoops: Jaguars, Lady Jags lose on the road

(Men) Navarro College 75, Jacksonville College 70: CORSICANA — Jacksonville College gave the Navarro Bulldogs all they wanted before falling, 75-70, on Wednesday night in Corsicana.
The Bulldogs, who have won six of their last seven games, improved to 10-5, 4-1 while the Jags dropped to 3-6, 0-3.
JC is scheduled to host Trinity Valley Community College (7-5, 2-1) at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
(Women) Tyler Junior College 68, Jacksonville College 48:TYLER — The No.12-ranked Apache Ladies from Tyler Junior College notched a 68-48 victory over Jacksonville College on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
After TJC (13-2, 3-0) had ginned a 30-point lead, 64-34, late in the contest, the Lady Jags responded by going on 14-4 run to finish strong.
Players of impact for JC were Kemara Hyson (14 points), Emily Bungar (12 points, 7seven rebounds), McKinzee Jefferson (six points and Britney Gonzalez (six points).
The Lady Jags (3-6, 0-3) will take on Blinn College at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Brenham.
