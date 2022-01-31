LUFKIN — Jacksonville College fell behind early and eventually lost, 80-59, to Angelina College on Saturday afternoon in Lufkin.
The Roadrunners (10-10, 6-5) took advantage of the situation by building a 39-22 lead at halftime.
Although the Jags (5-16, 1-11) played much better in the second half, they were not able to get back in contention.
Jayden Johnson-Blair scored a team high 17 points to go along with six rebounds for JC.
Also logging noteworthy efforts were Jadamion Givan (14 pts., 4 reb.) and Kaden Keal (11 pts., 5 reb.).
The 'Runners were on fire from the field where they hit 58-percent (29-50) of their shots.
JC will host Coastal Bend College at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
