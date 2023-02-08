Bentravin Phillips, a a redshirt freshman out of Lafayette, La., sparked Jacksonville College to a much-needed 65-63 win over Lamar State-Port Arthur on Tuesday night at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
JC forged out a 36-24 halftime lead, but the Seahawks (10-14, 5-9 Region XIV South Zone) staged a comeback in the second half and outscored the home team, 39-29.
The Jaguars (3-21, 2-12) had one of their better shooting nights of the season. The JC men connected on 47.1% (24-51) from the field and hit 8-21 (38.1%) from three point range.
Carthage-product Anthony Riggans poured in 18 points and came down with seven rebounds for the Jags.
JC is tied for sixth place, along with Victoria College, in the South Zone. The Jagsters will visit the Pirates at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Victoria edged JC, 78-77, when the two teams faced off in Jacksonville on Jan. 14.
