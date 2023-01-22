Region XIV Hoops: Lee College steamrolls Jaguars for 12th-straight win

Lee College continued its winning ways in Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon where the Rebels overwhelmed Jacksonville College, 111-78, at Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
The Rebels are 17-3, 9-0.
Bentravian Phillips canned 33 points, a team high, for JC (2-18, 1-9).
Other noteworthy efforts were recorded by Kaden Keal (16 points) and Alex Riera Pereto (13 points, 7 rebounds).
JC's next action will take place at 4 p.m. on Jan. 28 when a visit to Blinn College is on tap.
