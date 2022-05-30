Region XIV hoops tourney to be held in Tyler in '23 and '24

TYLER — The Region XIV Championship Tournament will have a new home for the next-two years.
Last week the presidents of the league's institutions voted Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium as the host site for 2023 and 2024.
For the past-two seasons Jacksonville College had served as the host school.
The tourney determines the conference's representatives to the NJCAA men's and women's national championship tourneys, at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
Prior to that, the tourney was played at Centenary College's Gold Dome in Shreveport, La. For a two-year stint.
