BEEVILLE - Coastal Bend jumped out to a six-point lead at halftime and the Cougars managed to hold of Jacksonville College late in winning, 76-73 on Saturday afternoon.
JC's Bentavion Phillips led all players with 23 points. He also gathered six assists and four steals.
Kaden Keel fired i9n 16 points and Richmond Mawutor logged a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds) for the Jags (2-21, 1-2).
The Cougars (17-7, 10-3) were led offensively by Peter Mackey, who dropped in 18 points.
Free throws played a big role in the game. Coastal Bend made 16-32 (50%) from the line while JC hit 11-21 (52.4%).
The Jags are slated to host Lamar State-Port Arthur at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
