Playing in its final conference game of the year, Jacksonville College dropped a 79-70 affair to Tyler Junior College on Saturday at Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
TJC (8-5, 2-2) was able to take advantage of JC's 16 turnovers. On the flip side the Apaches turned the ball over only eight times.
TJC shot 51.9-percent (28-54) from the field while the Jags hit at a 38.7-percent (24-62) clip.
JC (2-11, 1-3) wrapped up with a 39-26 rebounding advantage over the visitors and made seven triples, compared to the Apaches' six.
Cory Camper Jr. of TJC led all players with 40 points.
JC's leading scorer was Bentavian Phillips, who is from Lafayette, La. by way of LSU-Alexandria, who tossed in 27 points.
Anthony Riggins added 16 points and hauled in eight boards while Nickson Bess scored 14 points and shagged nine rebounds.
The Jags will close out the pre-Christmas portion of its scheduled with a non-conference game that is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday when the Jags visit Dallas College-North Lake.
