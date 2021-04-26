Region XIV Soccer: JC men play No. 13 Tyler to a 5-5 draw

TYLER — Teams from Jacksonville College and Tyler Junior College treated those in attendance on Saturday at Pat Hartley Field to a plethora of offensive fireworks — followed by some stellar defensive play to wrap up the match.
The Jaguars and the No. 13-ranked Apaches ended up playing to a 5-5 draw, after two scoreless overtime sessions were played.
JC (3-2-1, 3-1-1) now trails TJC (4-2, 4-1-1) by a half game in the battle for second place in the Region XIV standings.
Each team scored three goals in the opening half and two in the final 40 minutes.
Santiago Castorena booted in two of the JC goals, while Cristhian Bosquez, Dominic Moan and Alberto Romano added a goal apiece.
Although the Jags, who are coached by Martin Melchor, will be stepping out of conference play when they host LSU-Eunice at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, they should have their hands full, as the Bengals are ranked No. 4 in the nation and are 4-0 on the year.
JC lost, 3-2, to LSU-Eunice on April 2 in Eunice.
NOTE: The No. 1-ranked TJC ladies got past the Lady Jags, 2-0, on Saturday.
