Region XIV soccer: JC soccer teams record wins over Trinity Valley

ATHENS - Jacksonville College recorded a pair of Region XIV victories on Wednesday in Athens where the Lady Jaguars defeated Trinity Valley Community College 6-1 and the JC men topped the Cardinals by a 3-1 count.
In the women's match Diana Goodines scored two unassisted goals in the first half as the Lady Jags (4-6-1, 4-4-1) raced out to a 5-1 lead at the break.
Giovanna Coghetto punched in an unassisted goal for JC while Antonia Henao scored off a Holly McIndoe assist.
JC's final two points came off the foot of Sophia Walker. Kekgethegile Mohasoa and Gisel Uriasteguil accounted for assists on the Walker goals.
Collecting the win in goal for the Lady Jags was Andrea Cepada, who made three saves.
The Lady Jags' next action will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday when the JC ladies are slated to visit Navarro.
The Jaguars battled back from a 1-0 deficit at intermission to post the win.
Kaan Celebi and Keita Karasawa each had a goal and assist for the Jags. Magnus Radimayr accounted for JC's remaining goal, which was unassisted.
Josch Schuck recorded an assist for the Jags (6-5, 5-4).
At 2 p.m. on Saturday the JC men will host Coastal Bend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.