Region XIV Soccer: JC splits a DH against Paris

Jacksonville College and Paris Junior College swapped wins at the JC soccer pitch in Region XIV matches on Wednesday. The Jaguars blanked the Dragons, 2-0, while the Paris women stopped the Lady Jags, 2-1.
Julius Rahmig scored JC's first goal in the opening half and Pilippe Strube punched in another goal in the final half for the Jags. Both scores were unassisted.
JC's point in the women's match came on an own goal by Paris.
The Lady Dragons' Isabella Ruesas booted in the game winning goal at the 76:33 juncture.
The Jags (7-8, 6-7) will close out the regular season by entertaining Angelina College at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Lady Jags (5-9-1, 5-7-1) will get the evening started by taking on the Angelina ladies at 5:00 p.m. Both JC teams will be celebrating Sophomore Night on Saturday.
