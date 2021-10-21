Region XIV soccer: JC teams maul TVCC by a combined 24-3 score

Jacksonville College plastered Trinity Valley Community College in both ends of a Region XIV doubleheader that was played in Jacksonville on Wednesday.
The Lady Jaguars carved out a 13-3 win over the Lady Cardinals, with the JC men blanking TVCC, 11-0.
The Lady Jags moved to 7-6, 7-6 with the win — TVCC is now 0-13, 0-13.
JC's men now sport a 7-6, 7-6 worksheet while the Cards are 1-12, 1-12.
Both of the JC teams will drop the drape on the regular season on Saturday by visiting Tyler Junior College. The ladies will get the evening started with a 5 p.m. match, followed by the guys at 7 p.m.
WOMEN: JC 13, TVCC 3
Sophia Walker (Glasgow, Scotland) and Klaudia Stasiak (Denmark) each collected a hat trick to lead JC to victory.
Leslie Amador finished with two goals for the Lady Jags.
Scoring a goal apiece was Manon Ceresola, Kira Zoeller, Daphne Brakenhoff, Briana Padilla and Victoria Gutierrez.
Maryne Marfa led the team in assists, with four.
Andrea Cepeda picked up the win in goal for the Lady Jags.
JC led 9-0 at the break.
MEN: JC 11, TVCC 0
Mexico City, Mexico-product Paulo Villaiobos punched in two goals and added an assist in the Jags' blow out victory over the Cards.
Nine Jags — Joseph McGee, Jordi Fonti, Alberto Romero, Josue Rosales, Martin Rodriguez, Joseph Edmonds, Joel Walker, Frank Lovett and Frankie Sanchez — scored a goal each for the winning club.
Jacksonville High School-graduate Lizandro Escareno earned an assist on Sanchez' goal.
Earning a clean sheet victory in goal for JC was Carlos Solis.
