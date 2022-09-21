Region XIV Soccer: JC women tie Paris; Gutierrez scores for Lady Jaguars

PARIS - Women's soccer teams representing Jacksonville College and Paris Junior College played to a 1-1 draw following two overtime periods on Wednesday afternoon on the Lady Dragons' home pitch.
JC's goal came at 57:05 and was struck by Taylor Gutierrez, a freshman out of Jacksonville High School. Gutierrez' goal was unassisted.
Lady Jaguar goal keeper Andrea Cepeda saved five of the six shots on goal that came her way.
Michelle Medellin, another freshman out of Jacksonville High, also saw action in the Region XIV affair.
JC now stands at 3-3-1, 3-2-1 in conference while Paris is 2-4-1, 1-4-1.
