Jacksonville College will face off against Paris Junior College at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in a men's opening round game in the NJCAA Region XIV Championship Tournament, which will be played this week at the John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.
A Jaguar victory would vault JC into a quarterfinal game against Panola College, who is the No. 4 seed, at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
JC (5-17) beat Paris (9-12), 75-74, at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse on Wednesday. When the two clubs played in Paris on Feb. 22, the Dragons prevailed, 73-70.
The top-four seeds receive a first-round bye.
Trinity Valley Community College is seeded at the top followed by Navarro College and Kilgore College.
The tourney, which will crown a men's and women's champion on Saturday, will get under way at 1 p.m. on Tuesday when Tyler Junior College and Lamar State-Port Arthur meet up in a men's game.
In the night session on Tuesday, Bossier Paris (La.) Community College and Victoria College will play at 6 p.m., followed by Blinn College and Coastal Bend College at 8 p.m.
The ladies will take center stage on Wednesday when four quarterfinal-round contests are slated.
The Lady Jags are scheduled to test Tyler, the No.2-seed, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tyler (17-3), who is on a seven-game winning streak, swept the Lady Jags (5-16) during the regular season, winning 94-35 in Tyler in February and by a 76-51 margin in Jacksonville late last month.
In the second game of the night session, the ladies from Blinn will go up against Paris at 8 p.m.
Wednesday's women's quarterfinal afternoon session will feature No. 1-seed Trinity Valley playing the winner of the Bossier Parish/Coastal Bend play-in game, that will take place on Monday, at 1 p.m., followed by Panola versus Kilgore at 3 p.m.
