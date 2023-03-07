Region XIV Tournament: JC women to face powerhouse Blinn on Wednesday

Then good news for the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguar basketball team is that they have qualified for the Region XIV Championship Tournament, which will open on Wednesday and conclude with the crowning of the champion on Saturday.
This year's tourney is being hosted by Tyler Junior College and will take place at Wagstaff Fieldhouse.
The Lady Jags (11-17, 2-14 in Region XIV), who are coached by Fred Coleman, will take on Blinn College (28-2, 15-1), who is the tourney's top seed and is ranked No. 3 in the nation behind only No. 1 ranked South Georgia Tech (29-1) and Eastern Florida State (28-1), at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in a quarterfinal round pairing.
The JC vs. Blinn matchup will be the tourney opener for the ladies.
JC enters post season as the league's eighth seed.
Offensively, the Lady Jags are led by Salaya Holmes and Keasia Robinson, who average 12.9 and 6.8 points a game, respectively.
Jailynn (JJ) Schmaltz is the Lady Jags' top rebounder, averaging 6.9 boards per game. She also puts in just south of six points a night.
Blinn showed no mercy on the Lady Jags when the two schools met during the regular season. In a Jan. 14 meeting in Jacksonville the Lady Buccaneers prevailed 70-40, and when the two clubs squared off in Brenham on Feb. 15, Blinn posted a 81-47 triumph over JC.
