Region XIV Tournament (men): Valley upsets Navarro, 79-63

The first upset in the NJCAA Region XIV Championship Tournament took place at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville late Tuesday afternoon.
Trinity Valley Community College (13-16) got past Navarro College (17-13), 79-63.
TVCC built a 14-point lead at halftime and the Bulldogs were not able to overcome the deficit.
The Cardinals will advance to play Lamar State-Port Arthur at 3 p.m. on Thursday in a men's quarterfinal affair.
TVCC hit 9-17 (52.9%) from behind the arc.
Jakevion Buckley of TVCC led all players with 34 points. He also came down with seven caroms and had five assists.
The top scorer for Navarro was Jaylen Harrison with 18.
