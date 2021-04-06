Region XIV Tourney: Jaguars see season end with 71-66 loss to Paris

Paris Junior College went on a 16-0 run late in the first half of a Region XIV Championship Tournament first round game against Jacksonville College on Tuesday afternoon at John Alexander Gymnasium and the No. 5-seed Dragons held on to defeat the Jaguars, 71-66.
Paris (11-12) will play No. 4 seed Panola College in the quarterfinal round at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
JC ends the year with a 5-18 record.
The Jags, the 12th seed, led only twice all afternoon. When Phillip Washington sank a trey from the left side with 12:38 to play in the opening half, JC led, 14-12. That was the last time that JC had more points than their rivals.
That seemed to wake the Dragons up, as Paris proceeded to score 16-straight points to move ahead by 14, 28-14, with 6:52 left in the half.
That turned out to be an insurmountable lead for the Purple and Gold to overcome, despite a respectable effort.
The Jags outscored Paris 12-2 to close down the half and cut the Paris advantage to 31-26 at the break.
Paris led by as many as nine points in the second half.
A put back by Keldrick Hayes Jr. that came with 4:42 left in the game, put JC too within two points, 55-23, but the Dragons answered by going on a 7-2 mini run to gain control of the game, once again.
That would be as close as JC would get.
Paris was bolstered by its rebounding advantage — the Green and White out rebounded the Jags, 47-36, which included a 16-12 advantage in offensive boards.
Paris shot 78.6% (11-14) from the free throw line in the final 20:00, compared to JC hitting 8-11 (72.7%).
The Dragons received 19 points off the bench, all of which came from Tavion Carroll, while the Jags netted just two points from their reserves.
Carroll could have possibly surprised the Jags, as he averaged just 1.5 points a game in the two regular-season meetings against the Jags.
De'May Jones of Paris led all players with 20 points and 10 boards.
Kenan Mitchell led JC with 15 points and seven boards while Keldrick Hayes Jr. put in14 points and completed a double-double by snatching down 14 rebounds.
Phillip Washington added 14 points, which included three shots from beyond the arc, for JC.
As a team the Jagmen hit 7-22 (31.8%) of their 3-point attempts, with Paris connecting on only 2-13 (15.4%).
Jerry Boston Jr. chipped in 11 points and four boards for JC and Abdul Wurle tossed in 10 points to go along with seven rebounds, prior to fouling out with 5:32 left in the affair.
A close game was anticipated as JC lost by three when the two clubs met in Paris in late February. Last Wednesday, The Jags edged the Dragons by a point at Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
In the first game of the afternoon session on Tuesday Lamar State-Port Arthur put away Tyler Junior College, 65-53.
