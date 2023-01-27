CARTHAGE - Jacksonville College battled for four quarters, but when the final buzzer sounded at Arthur Johnson Gymnasium in Carthage on Wednesday night the Panola Fillies had knocked off the Lady Jaguars, 57-48.
The Lady Jags (10-5, 1-5) trailed by 10 at halftime, but cut the Panola (13-6, 4-2) advantage to 42-38 going into the final stanza.
The Fillies went on to outscore JC, 15-8, in the last quarter to seal the deal.
JC's Keasia Robinson led all players with 22 polnts.
Grace Okhi recorded a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) for the JC ladies.
JC will be back on the road on Saturday when the Lady Jags visit Kilgore College for a 2 p.m. tilt.
