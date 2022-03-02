Region XIV (Women's) Tournament: No. 1 Blinn dodges a bullet vs. No. 8 Paris

Blinn College, the top-seeded women's team in the Region XIV Championship Tournament, which is being played this week at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville, held on late to stop upset-minded Paris Junior College, 77-74, in the first of four quarterfinal games that are slated to be played on Wednesday.
Blinn (26-4) looked like it would run away from the Lady Dragons (10-20) after claiming a 22-8 lead going into the second period.
Paris finished with a bang and outscored Blinn 35-21 in the last segment.
Tiffany Tullis came in off the bench to lead Blinn in scoring with 19 points. She also came down with nine rebounds.
The Lady Dragons' top scorers were Shaunice Reed (23, 9 rebounds) and Aerihna Afoa (21).
