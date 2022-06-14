Registration continuing for JHS Girls Basketball Camp

Jacksonville HS Girls Basketball Camp
WHEN: Monday, July 11-Wednesday, July 13
TIMES: 8:30-11 a.m. (1st-5th graders); 1-3:30 p.m. (6th-9th graders)
LOCATION: John Alexander Gym
FEE: $35 per person (Family discounts available)
For a registration form visit jisd.org. Under Departments click on Athletics and then click Summer Camps on the right side of the page.
For questions or more details contact Lynn Nabi, Camp Director (903) 921-2324 or at lynnnabi@gmail.com
