Registration is under way for the Tomato Fest Juniors Tennis Tournament

The Jacksonville Tennis Association (JTA) is sponsoring a USPTA Gran Prix Juniors Tennis Tournament on Tomato Fest Saturday, June 12.
The tournament will get under way at 8 a.m. and will be held at the Jacksonville High School tennis courts, 1210 Corinth Road.
Proceeds from the tournament will go towards providing college scholarships for public, private and hone school students who exhibit good character, maintain good academic standing and have been active tennis players.
Registration may be done online by visiting www.EastTexasTennis.com. The entry fee is $20 per person, paid at the time of registration. Players may only enter one age group/division in the tournament.
Each participant will receive a souvenir tournament t-shirt.
The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m., Tue., June 8.
Matches will consist of one pro set (eight games to win), with no-add scoring. Each division will also have a consolation bracket.
The tournament will feature a co-ed 10-and-under division as well as divisions for boys 12-and-under, 14-and-under and 18-and under as well as girls 12-and-under, 14-and under and 18-and-under.
No doubles matches will be played.
Boys are eligible for boys' divisions only and girls are eligible to participate in girls' divisions only (12-18s).
For questions, or for more information, contact tournament director, David Hanna (903) 571-6277.
