Registration under way for Troup Volleyball Camp

TROUP - The annual Troup Volleyball Camp will take place on July 25-27 at Tiger Gymnasium.

The enrollment fee is $50 per person.

Students in grades 2-6 (incoming) will meet from 8 to 10 a.m., with incoming 7th-9th graders scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon each day.

On Aug. 4 there will be an Alumni vs. the current Lady Tigers volleyball game at 4:30 p.m.

Camp registration may be done online https://formsgle/sLpd4U92Rmazz85n9

Those interested in signing up for the Alumni volleyball game may do so at https://formsgle/1656kBVqCa5ZupJVt8

For more information contact Troup head volleyball coach Arden Johnson arjohnson@troupisd.org

