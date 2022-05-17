Registration under way for Troup Volleyball Camp

TROUP - The annual Troup Volleyball Camp will take place on July 25-27 at Tiger Gymnasium.
The enrollment fee is $50 per person.
Students in grades 2-6 (incoming) will meet from 8 to 10 a.m., with incoming 7th-9th graders scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon each day.
On Aug. 4 there will be an Alumni vs. the current Lady Tigers volleyball game at 4:30 p.m.
Camp registration may be done online https://formsgle/sLpd4U92Rmazz85n9
Those interested in signing up for the Alumni volleyball game may do so at https://formsgle/1656kBVqCa5ZupJVt8
For more information contact Troup head volleyball coach Arden Johnson arjohnson@troupisd.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.