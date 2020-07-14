Remainder of PGA season to be played without fans

The PGA Tour said on Monday that the remainder of the 2019-20 season would be played without fans due to the "worsening coronavirus pandemic" that is plaguing the nation.
Previously the Jack Nicklaus Memorial Tournament held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (July 16-19) and the PGA Championship at San Championship at San Francisco's Harding Park from Aug. 6-9 intended to welcome customers before coronavirus cases spiked throughout portions of the country this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.