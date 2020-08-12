Report says Longhorns to open Big XII play at Texas Tech

AUSTIN — Late Tuesday the Big XII Conference, along with the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference, said that they intend on playing football this fall.
On Wednesday the University of Texas 2020 schedule was revealed by 247sports.com.
According to the report, Texas is set to host Texas El Paso on Sept. 26 in the season opener.
A week later the Longhorns will make their way out to Lubbock for a date with Texas Tech for the conference opener.
On Oct. 10 Texas will host TCU and will entertain Oklahoma State the following week.
After an open date on Oct. 17, the 'Horns will tee it up again on Oct. 24 with a home game against the Baylor Bears.
After a Halloween visit to Oklahoma State, the Longhorns will return home to test West Virginia on NOV. 7.
Texas is scheduled to be off the following week and will visit Kansas on Nov. 21.
The season will wrap up with a home game against Iowa State on Nov. 28, followed by a road trip to Kansas State on Dec. 5.
