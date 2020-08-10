According to several media sources, including the Detroit Free Press, Big Ten Conference officials have decided by a 12-2 vote to postpone their football season until 2021 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Last month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, with the four other Power Five conferences later following suit with adjusted schedules. At the time, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith admitted he was worried that the 2020 college football season might not ultimately happen.
On Saturday the Mid-American Conference became the first NCAA Division I circuit to announce that it had decided to postpone all of its fall sports until the spring.
Big Ten member schools include Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
