Reports say COVID-19 forces Ivy League to postpone fall sports

The Ivy League has decided to postpone all of its fall sports, according to national media reports.
The Ivy League is the first NCAA Division I conference that has decided to delay fall sports.
According to the Athletic's Dana O'Neil, the conference hopes to move fall sports to the spring of 2021. This would include football.
Member institutions in the Ivy League are Brown, Colgate, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.
