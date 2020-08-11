Reports say Pac 12 leaders to delay football until spring of 2021

According to at least two published reports, the Pac 12 Conference has decided to postpone football until the spring of 2021.
Other fall sports offered by the institutions are expected to be moved until next year as well; although this has not been confirmed.
The Pac 12 becomes the second Power 5 conference to have announced that there will be no football played this fall due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Pac 12 officials seemed to be concerned with recent reports that have surfaced indicating an increased concern for myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart) as being a long-term side affect of having the virus.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon the Big 10 made it official that its brain trust had decided to delay football until 2021.
The Mountain West did likewise on Monday evening, with the Mid-American having announced on Saturday its plans to forgo football in the fall.
