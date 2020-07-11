Rethinking the Limits: TPWD looking to simplify, improve catfish angling with fewer regulations

TPWD is considering reducing the number of blue and channel catfish regulations on the books from 11 to four. Among them is a new statewide limit that would do away with the 12 inch minimum length limit. Anglers would be allowed to keep 25 catfish daily, but only 10 of those fish could be 20 inches or longer. The statewide rule would be applied to about 85 percent of the state’s public waters