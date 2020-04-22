REUNITED: Gronk and Brady team up in Tampa

TAMPA — Four-time All Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski is back in the NFL, reunited with Tom Brady.
Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completed a trade for the retired New England star, sending a fourth-round pick in this week’s draft — No. 139 overall — to the Patriots for Gronkowski and a seventh-round selection (No. 241).
“Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said.
“Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves. Together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success,” Licht added. “Rob combines elite-level skills as both a receiver and blocker, but what really makes him special is the fact that he’s a proven winner who brings that championship mindset and work ethic.”
Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in free agency last month.
Gronkowski was one of the league’s most dominant tight ends when he walked away from the game in March 2019. He was part of teams that won nine division titles, appeared in eight AFC championship games and won three NFL titles in nine seasons.
Gronkowski, who turns 31 on May 14, has one year left on his contract at $10 million.
“He will honor his current contract at this time,” agent Drew Rosenhaus said.
In addition to 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 regular-season games, the five-time Pro Bowl selection has 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 TDs in 16 playoff games.
