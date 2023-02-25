Rich, Moore combine on a no-hitter, Guard romp over Malakoff, 6-0

BULLARD - Lex Rich and Jabin Moore joined forces to throw a no-hitter in Brook Hill's 6-0 win over Malakoff on Saturday in the Brook Hill Tournament.
Rich worked five innings and struck out three and walked two while Moore hurled the final-two frames and fanned two and issued one base on balls.
Cade Chesley and Samuel Williams had two hits apiece for the Guard. Chesley pounded out a double and drove in a run while Williams picked up two RBI in the contest.
Dylan Malone singled and drove in a couple of runs while Moore and David Sims stroked a base knock each for Brook Hill.
The Guard went 3-1 in tournament play.
