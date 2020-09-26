Richards' heroics enables Brook Hill to rally for victory

BULLARD — Senior Carson Richards intercepted two passes late in the game and hauled in a touchdown pass in the final stanza to help send Brook Hill to a thrilling 37-34 win over Fort Worth Christian on Friday evening at Herrington Stadium.
The game was the season opener for both teams and was the Sixth Annual American State Bank Brook Hill Warrior Bowl.
Richards' key play came at the 4:09 mark of the fourth period when all that stood between the Cardinals and the end zone was two yards.
Richards came up with an interception near the goal line and advanced it 61-yards to give the Guard offense excellent field position.
Brook Hill's Lane Barter then broke four tackles on a 36 yard run setting up a four yard touchdown run by Nick LaRocca to give Brook Hill a 37-34 win.
Lane Barter scored twice, once on a 68-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ture3 Nillson and on a 2-yard run.
Nillson connected with Richards form 34-yards out for six points in the third quarter that sliced the Cardinal lead to 20-17.
Nillson was 15-of-23 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Lane Barter reeled in five passes for 103 yards and rushed nine times for 50 yards. He also had a 78-yard kickoff return. Richards had four catches for 74 yards.
Felipe Tristan scored the Guard's first points of the night on a 30-yard field goal in the first period.
Next up for head coach Scott Ryle's Guard is a visit to Brownsboro (1-3) next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.