Rikki Morris signs with national champion Trinity Valley CC Cheer

Jacksonville High School senior Rikki Morris, who actually signed during the early signing period with Trinity Valley Community College Cheer, was celebrated during the school's February signing ceremony, which took place at the JHS Auditorium early Friday morning.
For those that are not familiar with the Trinity Valley Cheer program, the squad has won 13 national championships since 1989 and is the current JUCO Advanced Small Co-ed national champions.
An opportunity to cheer for TVCC is highly coveted by cheerleaders from throughout the United States.
“This really means a lot to me,” Morris said. “It's kind of crazy (because) I have never really done anything like this.”
Morris said that she has been cheering for seven years.
She attended a cheer clinic at Trinity Valley last September and TVCC Cheer officials quickly recognized her abilities. Morris was contacted in December to return to Athens for a “second look” and things went so well, she was soon offered a spot on the 2023-24 TVCC Cheer team.
There are multiple elements in cheerleading, with Morris' strong suit being her tumbling ability.
Morris, who said she is thinking about majoring in Business at TVCC, has previously trained at Cheer Athletics in Plano where she attained Level 6 status.
Jacksonville Cheer is under the direction of Demi Dotson.
“Demi Dotson really deserves a lot of credit for the work that she does,” Jana Morris, Rikki's mother said. “She really motivated Rikki and rejuvenated her interest in cheerleading.”
