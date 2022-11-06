Robinson chalks up double-double in latest Lady Jaguar win

Keasia Robinson came in off of the bench to log a double-double in Jacksonville College's 75-65 win over Cisco College on Friday night in the Jacksonville Baptist College Classic at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
Robinson, a freshman from Houston, scored a team-high 19 points and hauled in 14 rebounds.
JC held a slim, 31-30, lead at halftime, but came out in the final 20:00 and outscored the Lady Wranglers, 44-35, to secure the win and to move to 3-0 on the year.
Also scoring in double figures was Delberta Guillory-Smith (Beaumont, TX) and Chloe Countee, who dropped in 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Salaya Holmes scored nine for the Lady Jags.
Grace Okie collected 10 rebounds to go along with four points and JJ Smoltz collected eight points and eight rebounds.
JC will host the East Texas Baptist University JV at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
